Shawnee County will see small revenue boost if St. Francis added to tax roll

Shawnee County tax coffers will likely see a small boost to income if the $50 million St. Francis Health property comes onto the tax roll with the University of Kansas Health System and partner Ardent Health Services taking control of the hospital. That comes to more than $2 million for Shawnee County taxing agencies for just the building at 1700 S.W. 7th.

