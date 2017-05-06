Shawnee County will see small revenue boost if St. Francis added to tax roll
Shawnee County tax coffers will likely see a small boost to income if the $50 million St. Francis Health property comes onto the tax roll with the University of Kansas Health System and partner Ardent Health Services taking control of the hospital. That comes to more than $2 million for Shawnee County taxing agencies for just the building at 1700 S.W. 7th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Mccafferty
|Fri
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Apr 21
|Concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC