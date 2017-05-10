Public-private partnership may be opt...

Public-private partnership may be option for Century II work

7 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita City Council is considering taking an early step toward using a public-private partnership to replace or substantially renovate the Century II Convention and Performing Arts Center. On Tuesday, the council will consider a consulting contract with California-based Arup Advisory Inc. to explore alternatives to fund renovation or replacement and to look for more efficient ways to operate the center.

