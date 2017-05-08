Proposals now being taken for Dockum Drug Store sit-in memorial
If you want a chance to design one of the nation's most significant civil rights moments of the 20th century, the Kansas African American Museum is now accepting design proposals. The winning proposal will be turned into a new memorial in downtown Wichita honoring the legacy of the 1958 Dockum Drug Store sit-in, the nation's first successful student-led sit-in.
