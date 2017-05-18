Praise Ranch Ministry takes a hit fro...

Praise Ranch Ministry takes a hit from Barton County tornado

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Rural Barton County resident Tyler Swank's home got hit by a tornado Tuesday night, May 16, 2017, injuring him and destroying his home just west of Great Bend. Pawnee Rock resident Steve Morgan describes getting hit by a tornado Tuesday night, May 16, 2017, with no time to get into a crawl space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11) May 11 Disaster 8
Judge Seth Rundle May 9 Concerned Citizen 1
Rachel Mccafferty May 5 Inquiring mind 1
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Apr 30 URMOMISASAVAGE 24
Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12) Apr 30 cynthia mayo 12
Drugs in central ks Apr 25 opiophile 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Sedgwick County was issued at May 18 at 3:35PM CDT

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,076 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC