Police identify two killed on Sunday

The two people who died as the result of a murder/suicide in northeast Wichita on Sunday were a pregnant woman and her boyfriend, according to police. Lt. Todd Ojile of the Wichita Police Department said Aris Brown, 24, shot Antreese Bland, 21, to death before turning a gun on himself at a home Sunday in the 900 block of North Glendale.

