Police: 2 in Custody in Connection With Wichita Killing

Police in Wichita, Kansas, say they've arrested two people in connection with last week's stabbing death of an 86-year-old man. Police say a 28-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and robbery.

