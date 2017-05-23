One of Wichitaa s best frozen treats is a fiesta for your mouth
One of the main reasons is Paleteria La Reyna, a 20-year-old Mexican ice cream shop and restaurant that operates at 2925 N. Arkansas. The store, owned by Dagoberto and Jacobina Hernandez, has been serving one of Wichita's most unique and beloved treats for two decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|Mon
|russell
|2
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 9
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Rachel Mccafferty
|May 5
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC