One injured in school bus accident

The supervisor said that one person was transported as an urgent patient after the collision, which happened at about 7:40 a.m. at 29th Street and Osage, which is near Enders Open Magnet Elementary School. The bus was on its way to Sowers Alternative High School at 2400 E. Wassall, said Wichita schools spokeswoman Susan Arensman.

