One food truck rally is off, one is still on a " and should be lovely
So the organizers of the monthly Night at the Fountains food truck rally, scheduled for 5 p.m. tonight at the Wichita WaterWalk, have decided to call it off. Rain soaked last month's event, too, and turnout was abysmal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 9
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Rachel Mccafferty
|May 5
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC