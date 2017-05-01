On Wichita's STAR bond promise, we've heard it before
This week the Wichita City Council will consider a project plan for a STAR bonds district near Downtown Wichita. These bonds divert future incremental sales tax revenue to pay for various things within the district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice For Liberty in Wichita.
