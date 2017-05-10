New perk at this yeara s Midwest Beerfest: free Uber rides

Ride service Uber has partnered with the event, which happens from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Century II, to offer free rides up to $20 to first-time users. Uber will designate a pick-up and drop-off zone outside of Century II, said Charity Jackson, a public affairs associate for the California-based company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.