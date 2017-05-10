New perk at this yeara s Midwest Beer...

New perk at this yeara s Midwest Beerfest: free Uber rides

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Ride service Uber has partnered with the event, which happens from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Century II, to offer free rides up to $20 to first-time users. Uber will designate a pick-up and drop-off zone outside of Century II, said Charity Jackson, a public affairs associate for the California-based company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11) Thu Disaster 8
Judge Seth Rundle May 9 Concerned Citizen 1
Rachel Mccafferty May 5 Inquiring mind 1
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Apr 30 URMOMISASAVAGE 24
Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12) Apr 30 cynthia mayo 12
Drugs in central ks Apr 25 opiophile 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,237 • Total comments across all topics: 280,974,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC