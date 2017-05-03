Murder charges for pair accused in 86-year-old Wichitana s stabbing
Two people arrested for allegedly stabbing an 86-year-old man in his Wichita home last week are facing first-degree murder and other charges. Boe Wayne Adams, 28, and Yvonne Mosqueda, 18, made their first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on Wednesday afternoon, according to court records.
