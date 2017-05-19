Man who killed Wichita State student dies in Colorado prison

Leonard Bell attacked 19-year-old Julie Ladd on May 15, 1977, when she interrupted him as he was trying to steal money from the coin-operated laundry machines in her basement dormitory. The Wichita Eagle reports that Ladd already was serving a life term in Colorado for a 1981 killing when he was linked to Ladd's death seven years later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.