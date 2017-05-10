Man gets life sentence for killing teen in dress shop basement
A 42-year-old man will spend at least 50 years in prison for fatally shooting a teen in the party space below a Wichita dress shop in 2015. Jurors in November convicted Grover D. James of first-degree premeditated murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the May 9, 2015, killing of 17-year-old Leon McClennon in the basement of Parrot-fa-Nalia Unique Boutique, 1719 S. Hillside.
