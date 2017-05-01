Man connected to 2015 stabbing, strangulation death pleads guilty
A second defendant who took part in a fatal attack on a man whose bound body was found in an SUV near Park City in 2015 has pleaded guilty to amended charges. Jose Antonio Rojas, 30, will be sentenced June 15 for aggravated assault and aggravated battery, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.
