Man, 54, dies in accident on Kansas Turnpike near Mulvane
A 54-year-old man was killed on the Kansas Turnpike early Sunday when the vehicle he was riding in struck a vehicle and, when he climbed from the car, he was struck by another vehicle. According to a KTA online accident report, a 2016 Chevrolet pickup driven by Wichitan Nicholas Dean Jones was attempting to turn through a barrier wall when it was struck by the 2004 Acura Danny Syakhasone was riding in.
