Man, 23, arrested in teena s shooting at Wichita basketball court

Police said Friday that a 23-year-old man has been arrested in Sunday's shooting of a 17-year-old boy during a fight at a north Wichita basketball court. The man - identified in Sedgwick County Jail records as Dijon Lamont Duane Thomas of Wichita - was booked on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder at 2:32 p.m. Thursday.

