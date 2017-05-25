Man, 23, arrested in teena s shooting at Wichita basketball court
Police said Friday that a 23-year-old man has been arrested in Sunday's shooting of a 17-year-old boy during a fight at a north Wichita basketball court. The man - identified in Sedgwick County Jail records as Dijon Lamont Duane Thomas of Wichita - was booked on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder at 2:32 p.m. Thursday.
