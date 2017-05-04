Kansas Supreme Court shoots down Stevensa casino appeal
The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday rejected the appeal of Wichita-based investors seeking to build a casino in southeast Kansas. Brothers Brandon and Rodney Steven led a group of mostly-Wichita investors proposing a $145 million Las Vegas-style Castle Rock casino and resort in Cherokee County near the Oklahoma and Missouri borders After the Lottery Gaming Facility Review Board held seven meetings in 2015, Castle Rock lost out to the $70 million Kansas Crossing Casino & Hotel south of Pittsburg.
