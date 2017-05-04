Is it a rock show or a ballet? At Friends show, you decide
You get a smorgasbord of sensations that Stan Rogers, director of the Friends University Ballet Department, is calling "21st Century Projects." The performance features Friends ballet dancers choreographed to live music from popular local rock band Spirit of the Stairs, a string quartet and Von Hansen, Friends University percussion instructor, on marimba and vibraphone.
