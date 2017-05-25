Interest in Wichita school properties...

Interest in Wichita school properties means no auctions yet

A broker handling the sale of several former Wichita schools says there's no plan to auction the properties - at least not yet. Grant Tidemann of J.P. Weigand & Sons said Friday that there's been significant interest in the four remaining surplus properties, which the Wichita school board listed for sale last month .

