In decapitation case, little chance o...

In decapitation case, little chance of successful insanity defense

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The 35-year-old Wichita woman begged on social media not to have her head cut off "anymore," mentioned training for "Psychopathic Serial Killers," and complained of feeling insane. She sought an exorcism for "evil spirits" in her house - partly because she saw the Grim Reaper in a smoky haze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rachel Mccafferty Fri Inquiring mind 1
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Apr 30 URMOMISASAVAGE 24
Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12) Apr 30 cynthia mayo 12
Drugs in central ks Apr 25 opiophile 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08) Apr 21 moe 49
Judge Seth Rundle Apr 21 Concerned citizen 1
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,317 • Total comments across all topics: 280,838,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC