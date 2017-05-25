House puts off vote on tax bill
The House's planned vote on a tax bill veered off course Wednesday to postpone consideration of a two-year, $950 million increase in state revenue through higher individual income tax rates, repeal of selected sales tax exemptions and dropping the income tax exclusion for owners of thousands of businesses.
