Holy Fire said to be from Jesusa tomb...

Holy Fire said to be from Jesusa tomb travels from Jerusalem to Wichita

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Holy Fire said to be from Jesus' tomb makes its way from Jerusalem to St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral in Wichita. This is the first year that the fire is confirmed to have traveled from Jerusalem to the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali... 20 hr jenibaz 1
Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita Mon russell 2
Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11) May 11 Disaster 8
Judge Seth Rundle May 9 Concerned Citizen 1
Rachel Mccafferty May 5 Inquiring mind 1
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Apr 30 URMOMISASAVAGE 24
Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12) Apr 30 cynthia mayo 12
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,566 • Total comments across all topics: 281,274,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC