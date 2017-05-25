Harris, Brown taken into custody by W...

Harris, Brown taken into custody by Wichita PD

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

Riley County Police Department officers tend to the scene Sunday night in Manhattan near the intersection of Marlatt Avenue and Nelson's Landing. Two men were shot Sunday evening in the 2800 block of Nelson's Landing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali... Wed jenibaz 1
Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita May 22 russell 2
Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11) May 11 Disaster 8
Judge Seth Rundle May 9 Concerned Citizen 1
Rachel Mccafferty May 5 Inquiring mind 1
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Apr 30 URMOMISASAVAGE 24
Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12) Apr 30 cynthia mayo 12
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,136 • Total comments across all topics: 281,283,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC