Group wants to redevelop Wichita one kid at a time
The Greater Wichita Partnership is providing $40,000 to develop an entrepreneurship program for students from kindergarten through 8th grade. The K-8 DO Entrepreneurship Program, under the e2e Accelerator, is an effort to build an entrepreneurial spirit in the Wichita by familiarizing and teaching students how to start and operate businesses, as well as meeting local entrepreneurs.
