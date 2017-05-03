Greensburg celebrates recover 10 years after tornado
But these days, the little town that refused to vanish after an EF5 tornado is more than just a stop to see the world's largest hand-dug well. The 2007 tornado that destroyed 95 percent of the town and killed 11 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Apr 21
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Apr 19
|mean
|9
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC