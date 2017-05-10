Grants aimed at improving literacy in Wichita
Three Wichita entities, including The Eagle, will receive a share of $160,000 in grant funding from the Wichita Community Foundation for efforts aimed at improving literacy, the foundation announced Wednesday . The Wichita Eagle and Kansas.com will dedicate a portion of a reporter's time to researching issues related to literacy in the community through stories and in-depth projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Tue
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Rachel Mccafferty
|May 5
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC