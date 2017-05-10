Grants aimed at improving literacy in...

Grants aimed at improving literacy in Wichita

3 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Three Wichita entities, including The Eagle, will receive a share of $160,000 in grant funding from the Wichita Community Foundation for efforts aimed at improving literacy, the foundation announced Wednesday . The Wichita Eagle and Kansas.com will dedicate a portion of a reporter's time to researching issues related to literacy in the community through stories and in-depth projects.

