For geese in Wichita, home is where the nest is
There's no place like home - especially the unusual spots where a couple of geese have chosen to build their nests in Wichita this spring. One chose part of "Makin' Hay," a group sculpture by Tom Otterness, at the corner of Mike Oatman Drive and Perimeter Road on the Innovation Campus at Wichita State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Mccafferty
|23 hr
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Apr 21
|Concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC