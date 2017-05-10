Flint Hills Market & Bakery will live...

Flint Hills Market & Bakery will live on; owner finds her successors

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Judy Mills, whose quest to find someone to take over her idyllic Flint Hills business I wrote about a couple of weeks ago , has found some successors. The business, which has been closed since May 1, will reopen on May 30. After the Wichita Eagle published a story about the uncertain future of the business, which operates on Main Street in Florence, population 425, Mills said she was inundated with phone calls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11) Thu Disaster 8
Judge Seth Rundle May 9 Concerned Citizen 1
Rachel Mccafferty May 5 Inquiring mind 1
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Apr 30 URMOMISASAVAGE 24
Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12) Apr 30 cynthia mayo 12
Drugs in central ks Apr 25 opiophile 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,816 • Total comments across all topics: 280,988,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC