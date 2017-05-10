Flint Hills Market & Bakery will live on; owner finds her successors

Judy Mills, whose quest to find someone to take over her idyllic Flint Hills business I wrote about a couple of weeks ago , has found some successors. The business, which has been closed since May 1, will reopen on May 30. After the Wichita Eagle published a story about the uncertain future of the business, which operates on Main Street in Florence, population 425, Mills said she was inundated with phone calls.

