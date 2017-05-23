Five Star Call Centers expands into Wichita
The Sioux Falls company, which already has call centers in North Dakota and South Dakota, chose Wichita for its fourth call center expansion because of the available workforce and real estate that allows for the opportunity of expansion, according to a statement announcing the firm's decision. The company will begin operations this summer in a 10,000 square foot space in the Ruffin Building at 9100 E. Douglas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
