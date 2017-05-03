Five Below chain to bring its $5-or-less merchandise to Wichita
The fast-growing Five Below chain is bringing its clothing, home decor and more - all priced at $5 or below - to Wichita. The Philadelphia-based chain is going to open a store by Academy Sports & Outdoors on the west side.
