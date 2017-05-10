First ever Wichita Taco Fest planned for this summer

Tacos are worth celebrating, so much so that they're about to be the focus of a new downtown festival in Wichita. A group called Festive ICT, lead by I Got Sole sneaker festival founder Nnanna Okpara, is putting on the first ever Wichita Taco Fest , scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Union Station, 701 E. Douglas.

