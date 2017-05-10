First ever Wichita Taco Fest planned for this summer
Tacos are worth celebrating, so much so that they're about to be the focus of a new downtown festival in Wichita. A group called Festive ICT, lead by I Got Sole sneaker festival founder Nnanna Okpara, is putting on the first ever Wichita Taco Fest , scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Union Station, 701 E. Douglas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|4 hr
|Disaster
|8
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Tue
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Rachel Mccafferty
|May 5
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC