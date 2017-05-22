Finally, Wichita is getting a restaurant on the river

The new owners of Wichita's Hyatt Regency have some big changes planned for diners, including a riverfront gastropub with open-air seating. Casino magnate Phil Ruffin, who purchased the hotel for $20 million from the city earlier this year, officially takes over on Thursday, and his son, Chris - the Hyatt's new general manager - will start planning in earnest the big changes he has planned for the hotel.

