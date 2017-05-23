Eight firefighters hurt dousing west Wichita apartment fire

Eight firefighters were hurt - some needing a brief hospitalization to treat burns and muscles strains - putting out a fire that ignited inside a west Wichita apartment building Monday night. The fire, caused by unattended cooking, caused about $650,000 in damage to the building and another $100,000 to its contents, said Stuart Bevis, Wichita's acting fire marshal.

