EBACE: Longitude arrives after three-day journey
Over an epic, three-day journey, Textron Aviation's Cessna Citation Longitude crossed the Atlantic to make an EBACE static park debut less than two weeks after the fourth flight test vehicle completed its maiden flight in Wichita, Kansas. The super-midsize jet, flown by engineering test pilot Andrew Peters and senior production test pilot Brian Gigax, is designed to make the crossing from the US east coast non-stop once it enters serial production.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Flight Global.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 9
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Rachel Mccafferty
|May 5
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC