EBACE: Longitude arrives after three-day journey

Over an epic, three-day journey, Textron Aviation's Cessna Citation Longitude crossed the Atlantic to make an EBACE static park debut less than two weeks after the fourth flight test vehicle completed its maiden flight in Wichita, Kansas. The super-midsize jet, flown by engineering test pilot Andrew Peters and senior production test pilot Brian Gigax, is designed to make the crossing from the US east coast non-stop once it enters serial production.

