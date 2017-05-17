Decomposed body not easy to identify, official says

Coroners will call on an anthropologist to help identify a man whose remains were discovered in a field outside of Wichita city limits earlier this week, a Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office official said Wednesday. His body "was in an advanced state of decomposition" when a landowner came across it while mowing near a house in the 14800 block of West 13th Street North around 3:20 p.m. Monday.

