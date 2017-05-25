Craft-brewed ciders coming to Wichita
Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita. For those of us with a preference for sweeter drinks, the options for craft-brewed cider in Wichita are limited.
Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
