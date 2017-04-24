Cosplayers get in character at Planet...

Cosplayers get in character at Planet Comicon Kansas City

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Cosplayers discussed the inspiration and imagination behind their passion on Sunday during Planet Comicon at Bartle Hall in Kansas City. The three-day event attracted thousands of fans of science fiction, fantasy, comic books and other pop culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) 16 hr URMOMISASAVAGE 24
Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12) Sun cynthia mayo 12
Drugs in central ks Apr 25 opiophile 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08) Apr 21 moe 49
Judge Seth Rundle Apr 21 Concerned citizen 1
Bryan Wooten Apr 19 mean 9
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,925 • Total comments across all topics: 280,695,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC