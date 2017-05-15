Charges for man accused of following women while naked

A Wichita man who three women say stripped naked and followed them down a walking path at Sedgwick County Park is facing a criminal charge. Jerry W. Schmidt, 50, made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on Friday morning on one misdemeanor count accusing him of engaging in lewd and lascivious behavior in connection with the May 10 incident, court records show.

