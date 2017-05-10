Census data for downtown Wichita workers
Is the presentation of the number of workers in downtown Wichita an innocent mistake, mere incompetence, or a willful lie? At issue is the meaning of "working" in a certain location. Data that the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University supplied to the Wichita Downtown Development Corporation indicates about 26,000 people work in downtown Wichita, for these purposes defined as zip code 67202.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice For Liberty in Wichita.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|6 hr
|Disaster
|8
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 9
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Rachel Mccafferty
|May 5
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC