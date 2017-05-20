Carnival attracts Topeka families aft...

Carnival attracts Topeka families after Wichita tragedy

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

After securing six walk off wins this season Emporia State was walked off for the first time this year in a 6-5 loss to Central Oklahoma in TOPEKA, Kan - A carnival where a Wichita baby was electrocuted and later died is now being held in Topeka. 15-month-old Pressley Bartonek was shocked by a guard rail at the Evan United Show Carnival in Wichita last weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11) May 11 Disaster 8
Judge Seth Rundle May 9 Concerned Citizen 1
Rachel Mccafferty May 5 Inquiring mind 1
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Apr 30 URMOMISASAVAGE 24
Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12) Apr 30 cynthia mayo 12
Drugs in central ks Apr 25 opiophile 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,009 • Total comments across all topics: 281,177,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC