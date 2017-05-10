Camera captures lightning bolt during Wichita storm
Every five minutes, a camera installed at the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service takes a random photo of the sky. The bolt struck just before 6 p.m. on the Tex Consolver Golf Course at 1931 S. Tyler, just across the street from the weather service office.
