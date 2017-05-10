Body found in Butler County, suspicious death
Someone ran over a Butler County man in a rural area of the county Friday, picked up the body, and drove it six miles south, dumping it in the middle of another county road, Sheriff Kelly Herzet said. Butler investigators have no suspects.
