Blind duck, friend make their daily march in Wichita
A thief can be seen on a home security camera, stealing a chair off the front porch of a home near Friends University just before 2 a.m. on April 18. Watch as a timelapse video records months of hard work transforming the former home of Associated Advertising and Oeno Wine Bar, into the new offices of The Wichita Eagle / Kansas.com at 330 N. Mead in the heart of Old Town. David and Angel Silvers have just moved into the former Martinson School building in Delano.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Tue
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Rachel Mccafferty
|May 5
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC