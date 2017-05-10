Blind duck, friend make their daily m...

Blind duck, friend make their daily march in Wichita

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A thief can be seen on a home security camera, stealing a chair off the front porch of a home near Friends University just before 2 a.m. on April 18. Watch as a timelapse video records months of hard work transforming the former home of Associated Advertising and Oeno Wine Bar, into the new offices of The Wichita Eagle / Kansas.com at 330 N. Mead in the heart of Old Town. David and Angel Silvers have just moved into the former Martinson School building in Delano.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Seth Rundle Tue Concerned Citizen 1
Rachel Mccafferty May 5 Inquiring mind 1
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Apr 30 URMOMISASAVAGE 24
Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12) Apr 30 cynthia mayo 12
Drugs in central ks Apr 25 opiophile 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08) Apr 21 moe 49
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,390 • Total comments across all topics: 280,918,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC