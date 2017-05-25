B-29 a Doca to kick off Riverfest Sundown Parade with flyover
The B-29 Bomber known as "Doc" will make a public appearance in a flyover at the Wichita Riverfest's Sundown Parade next week. Doc's Friends, the nonprofit that restored and owns the World War II bomber, said the Boeing Superfortress will fly above the parade route at 6:30 p.m. on June 2 to kick off the parade.
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|Wed
|jenibaz
|1
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|May 22
|russell
|2
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 9
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Rachel Mccafferty
|May 5
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
