B-29 a Doca to kick off Riverfest Sundown Parade with flyover

The B-29 Bomber known as "Doc" will make a public appearance in a flyover at the Wichita Riverfest's Sundown Parade next week. Doc's Friends, the nonprofit that restored and owns the World War II bomber, said the Boeing Superfortress will fly above the parade route at 6:30 p.m. on June 2 to kick off the parade.

