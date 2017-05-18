Arrest made in fatal Butler County hit-and-run
The 33-year-old woman was arrested Thursday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff's Office, according to a post on the Andover Police Department's Facebook page. Jared K. Wright, 38, was last seen alive hitchhiking in an area of Yorktown and U.S. 54 shortly after midnight on Saturday.
