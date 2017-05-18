Arrest made in fatal Butler County hi...

Arrest made in fatal Butler County hit-and-run

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The 33-year-old woman was arrested Thursday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff's Office, according to a post on the Andover Police Department's Facebook page. Jared K. Wright, 38, was last seen alive hitchhiking in an area of Yorktown and U.S. 54 shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11) May 11 Disaster 8
Judge Seth Rundle May 9 Concerned Citizen 1
Rachel Mccafferty May 5 Inquiring mind 1
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Apr 30 URMOMISASAVAGE 24
Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12) Apr 30 cynthia mayo 12
Drugs in central ks Apr 25 opiophile 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Sedgwick County was issued at May 19 at 3:50AM CDT

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,343 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC