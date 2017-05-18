American A321 near Wichita on May 17t...

American A321 near Wichita on May 17th 2017, radar and navigation problems

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AVHerald

An American Airlines Airbus A321-200, registration N538UW performing flight AA-1803 from San Francisco,CA to Philadelphia,PA , was enroute at FL370 about 80nm northnorthwest of Wichita,KS when the crew decided to set course to Dallas Ft. Worth, about 360nm south of their present position, due to problems with the weather radar and the navigation systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11) May 11 Disaster 8
Judge Seth Rundle May 9 Concerned Citizen 1
Rachel Mccafferty May 5 Inquiring mind 1
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Apr 30 URMOMISASAVAGE 24
Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12) Apr 30 cynthia mayo 12
Drugs in central ks Apr 25 opiophile 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,150,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC