American A321 near Wichita on May 17th 2017, radar and navigation problems
An American Airlines Airbus A321-200, registration N538UW performing flight AA-1803 from San Francisco,CA to Philadelphia,PA , was enroute at FL370 about 80nm northnorthwest of Wichita,KS when the crew decided to set course to Dallas Ft. Worth, about 360nm south of their present position, due to problems with the weather radar and the navigation systems.
