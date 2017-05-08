Alton Brown, Wichitaa s most famous foodie fan, is coming back to town

Alton Brown, the Food Network Star who has made his love for Wichita's restaurant scene public on many occasions over the years, will perform at the Century II Concert Hall on Oct. 18. Tickets for his show go on sale on Thursday. Brown is touring with his show "Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science," a follow-up to his "Edible Inevitable" tour, which came to Wichita in October 2014.

