Airbus, Dassault Systemes Hold Dual G...

Airbus, Dassault Systemes Hold Dual Grand Openings at Wichita State University

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Modern Machine Shop

The two companies kicked off their respective residencies on WSU's campus with facilities intended to collaborate with students and faculty in education and industry research. One of the grand openings was to launch the Airbus Americas Wichita Engineering Center, which has moved to Wichita State University's Innovation Campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Modern Machine Shop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Apr 30 URMOMISASAVAGE 24
Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12) Apr 30 cynthia mayo 12
Drugs in central ks Apr 25 opiophile 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08) Apr 21 moe 49
Judge Seth Rundle Apr 21 Concerned citizen 1
Bryan Wooten Apr 19 mean 9
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC