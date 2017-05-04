Airbus, Dassault Systemes Hold Dual Grand Openings at Wichita State University
The two companies kicked off their respective residencies on WSU's campus with facilities intended to collaborate with students and faculty in education and industry research. One of the grand openings was to launch the Airbus Americas Wichita Engineering Center, which has moved to Wichita State University's Innovation Campus.
