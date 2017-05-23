Ahead of big travel weekend, gas prices jump in Wichita
Just days before Memorial Day weekend - the unofficial start of the summer driving season - gas prices at many Wichita stations have spiked. Morning commuters on Wednesday saw the price for a gallon of regular unleaded jump by about 20 cents to $2.29 overnight at many Wichita stations, including several QuikTrip and Quik Shop locations downtown and just west of downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|46 min
|jenibaz
|1
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|Mon
|russell
|2
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 9
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Rachel Mccafferty
|May 5
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC