Ahead of big travel weekend, gas prices jump in Wichita

Just days before Memorial Day weekend - the unofficial start of the summer driving season - gas prices at many Wichita stations have spiked. Morning commuters on Wednesday saw the price for a gallon of regular unleaded jump by about 20 cents to $2.29 overnight at many Wichita stations, including several QuikTrip and Quik Shop locations downtown and just west of downtown.

